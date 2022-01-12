Ricky Gervais Says Awards Shows Suffering Because ‘People Just Got Sick’ Of The ‘Virtue Signalling’

Comedian Ricky Gervais said award shows like the Golden Globes are suffering because “people just got sick of” the “virtue signalling” by those better off than them.

“People just got sick of it, just got sick of virtue signalling,” the 60-year-old actor shared with The Sun in a recent piece. “And they were like a beacon to aim their wrath at. The people with nothing became tired of being lectured by people who had everything.” (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Says Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself During Golden Globes Speech, Tells Award Winners To ‘F**k Off’)

“2020 was my [favorite] one,” the five-time host of the annual awards show added, as he explained the public’s opinion on stars changed over the last decade. “That one captured the imagination.”

“The first time I did it, ten years ago, everyone was like, ‘Ah, how can you talk to these wonderful multi-millionaires, how can you talk to these beautiful people, like that? We love celebrities,'” Gervais continued. “By the last one it was like, ‘God, give it to them, we hate celebrities!'”

The superstar comedian said he knows why and it has everything do with “all of the austerity and people struggling.” (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Blasts The ‘New Weird Sort Of Fascism’ Of Targeting ‘Hate Speech’)

“They think, ‘Why are these people lecturing me? They’re going to an awards ceremony in a limo and are telling me to recycle?'” Ricky said.

The “After Life” star said it might not always be this way, but for now this is the reality for these star-studded attended events.

“They’re trying to get through this and start again,” Gervais explained. “I don’t think anyone’s even been invited. It’s not even a ceremony.”

“You can’t predict anything in this world,” he added. “They could come back stronger than ever and be loved again or it could be the last one. You never know. I don’t take any-thing for granted any more. I just keep plodding on. And whatever happens, happens.”

The 2022 Golden Globes was scaled way back, with NBC opting to not televise the event and it being only streamed online, the outlet noted. There was no host this year either following a backlash over diversity, the report noted.

Gervais opened the Golden globes in 2020.