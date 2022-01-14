Editorial

REPORT: Former NFL Player Saousoalii ‘Junior’ Siavii Found Dead In Prison

DENVER - SEPTEMBER 26: Defensive tackle Junior Siavii #94 of the Kansas City Chiefs uses smelling salts before a game against the Denver Broncos September 26, 2005 at Invesco Field at Mile High stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won 30-10. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Former NFL player Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii has reportedly died.

According to the Kansas City Star, the former Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys player was found dead Thursday at the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was awaiting trial on charges related to alleged drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession. He was 43 years old.

At this time, the cause of death isn’t known.

Obviously the details surrounding this situation are incredibly limited and we don’t know much at all. In fact, other than the report that Siavii was found dead, there aren’t any other details.

Whenever anyone is in prison awaiting major charges, their life has taken some unfortunate turns. Dying in prison is a whole different level.

Hopefully, it wasn’t a violent or malicious situation that cost him his life.

Keep checking back for more details on this developing situation as we have them. It sounds like an unfortunate situation all the way around.