REPORT: Former NFL Player Saousoalii ‘Junior’ Siavii Found Dead In Prison

Former NFL player Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii has reportedly died.

According to the Kansas City Star, the former Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys player was found dead Thursday at the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs player found dead in Leavenworth prison while awaiting trial, @lukitsbill reports: https://t.co/RE7erQ0tHw — Luke Nozicka (@LukeNozicka) January 14, 2022

He was awaiting trial on charges related to alleged drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession. He was 43 years old.

At this time, the cause of death isn’t known.

Saousoalii Siavii appeared in 26 games with the Chiefs in 2004-05. https://t.co/5CoPAtecY2 — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) January 14, 2022

Obviously the details surrounding this situation are incredibly limited and we don’t know much at all. In fact, other than the report that Siavii was found dead, there aren’t any other details.

Whenever anyone is in prison awaiting major charges, their life has taken some unfortunate turns. Dying in prison is a whole different level.

Hopefully, it wasn’t a violent or malicious situation that cost him his life.

RIP to my uso college and pro teammate Junior Siavii 😢 — SAMIE PARKER (@SAMIEPARKER) January 14, 2022

Keep checking back for more details on this developing situation as we have them. It sounds like an unfortunate situation all the way around.