16 Glorious Bowties Are All That’s Holding Together Olivia Culpo’s Creative Sleeveless Dress

Olivia Culpo turned heads when she stepped out in a stunning creative dress that was held together thanks to 16 glorious bowties down the sides.
The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a series of photos on Instagram over the weekend showing her going braless while wearing a semi-sheer sleeveless vanilla-colored dress during her recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)
She completed the revealing look with her hair pulled up, taupe colored high heels and a brown clutch. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)
She had a bit of fun with her caption and wrote, “Please use caution while using the [overhead] bins as items may have shifted during flight.”
To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.
The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly a can’t miss with a variety of her jaw-dropping appearances on the red carpet and more.
