Michigan Democrats Delete Post Seemingly Mocking Parents Who Want A Say In Public Education

The Michigan Democratic Party deleted a post that seemingly mocked parents for wanting a say in their child’s education and recommended private schools as a place for parental guidance, according to screenshots reviewed by the Daily Caller.

The state party posted about parental rights in education on Saturday, Jan. 15, according to the Detroit News. Following backlash from constituents and politicians alike, the Democratic Party removed the post and issued an apology.

“Not sure where this ‘parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids” is originating, but parents do have the option to choose to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire,” the original post read.

“The purpose of a public education is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught,” the post continued. “It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.”

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/ckRbnDgUok — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 17, 2022

Michigan Democrats rescinded their post, claiming that it “does not reflect the view of Michigan Democrats.”

“We have deleted a post that ignored the important role parents play — and should play — in Michigan public schools. Parents need to have a say in their children’s education, end of story,” the apology post reads. “The post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates.”

Pundits pointed out that Democrats seemingly learned little from the parental rights in education debate that was discussed during the Virginia gubernatorial race. Director of Research for the American Federation of Children Corey DeAngelis tweeted, “they didn’t learn anything from Virginia.”

they didn’t learn anything from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/i1KLMT9Rwg — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2022

Gustavo Portela, the communications director for the Michigan GOP, told the Daily Caller that the Michigan Democrats made this statement because they are beholden to teachers’ unions. He also called out Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the closure of public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parent involvement is exactly what our students need now more than ever after a year of learning loss that will impact them for years to come thanks to Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdowns,” Portela said.

The Michigan Democratic Party’s comments come as Detroit Public Schools — the largest district in the state — remain closed for in-person learning over concern for the COVID-19 Omicron variant. (RELATED: Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Calls For Student Vax Mandate After Closing Schools)

James Craig, a former Detroit Police chief and Michigan gubernatorial candidate, said he found the Michigan Democrat’s post to be “disgraceful,” per his public statement.

“As I’ve consistently said throughout this campaign, parents are the true stakeholders when it comes to their children’s education,” Craig said. “Some in Gov. Whitmer’s party are continuing the trend of Democrats across the country who want parents taken out of the equation in educating their own children. It’s disgraceful and demonstrates that they have an agenda of indoctrination, not education.”