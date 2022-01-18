Bryce Young Named The Best Returning Quarterback In College Football

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has earned a big honor ahead of the 2022 season starting.

Pro Football Focus released its list of the best returning quarterbacks in college football, and the reigning Heisman winner came in at the top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Caleb Williams, who is currently in the transfer portal, was second and South Carolina passer Spencer Rattler was third.

I’m honestly not sure how anyone could pick any other quarterback to be better than Young as we prepare for the 2022 season.

He won the Heisman, was unstoppable this past season and Alabama will, once again, be a top three team in America when week one gets here.

If you don’t have Young at the top of the rankings, then you’re just being willfully ignorant. It’s that simple.

The young man is an absolute monster on the field and we saw him pull off incredible heroics time and time again this past season.

Alabama might not have won the national title, but there’s no doubt that Young was the best passer in the country.

Something tells me he has a great shot at winning the Heisman again in 2022.

Right now, he’s at the top and everyone else is fighting for second place. It’s that simple.