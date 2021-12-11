Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins The Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has won the Heisman Trophy.

After an incredible season leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Young was awarded the Heisman during a Saturday night ceremony in New York. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bryce Young opens the second half with a DIME to Jameson Williams 🎯 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/JVLK5SNSEF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021

For a large chunk of the season, Young was expected to win the trophy, and it became a done deal tonight. There’s no doubt at all that he deserves it.

Young put together one of the greatest seasons in college football history, and he now has the Heisman.

Not only did Young win the Heisman, but the Alabama quarterback is so unbelievably easy to cheer for. He comes off as such an incredibly humble and down to Earth guy.

Those are always the kinds of people you want to see succeed.

Bryce Young voted 2021 Player of the Year by the AP!!! Congrats Bryce!!! #RollTide 🐘🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/O1Xy2GGnUO — Alabama Rydeouts  (@MarvinBama16) December 9, 2021

Now, Young and the Crimson Tide have to play Cincinnati in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

He might have the Heisman, but his work is far from over.

BRYCE YOUNG IS UNSTOPPABLE. 326 YDs & 3 TDs in the first half 😤 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/5YRHXgKLgM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021

Tune in December 31 to catch both CFP semi-final games, and props to Young for carving out his place in college football history.