California Rep. Jerry McNerney, Second Dem Of The Day, Announces Retirement

Democratic California Rep. Jerry McNerney announced Tuesday that he would not seek a ninth term in Congress.

First elected in 2006, McNerney serves on the Energy and Commerce and Science, Space, and Technology committees. He holds a PhD in mathematics and previously worked as an engineer for various energy companies.

“I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms,” McNerney said in a tweet thread announcing his retirement.

“I am very proud of the many accomplishments that my staff and I have achieved in Congress, including the creation of a major veteran’s health center facility in San Joaquin County, providing outstanding help for constituents with federal agencies, and securing major investments in infrastructure and public safety, broadband, education, childcare, and health care access.”

McNerney is the 41st member of the House to retire, and the 28th Democrat. He is the fifth Democratic member of California’s House delegation to decline to run for reelection, joining fellow Democrats Karen Bass, Jackie Speier, Alan Lowenthal and Lucille Roybal-Allard. Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes resigned from Congress on Jan. 3 to take the helm of TRUTH Social, a social media company founded by former President Donald Trump. McNerney was also the second Democrat to retire Tuesday, joining Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin. (RELATED: 11-Term Democratic Rep Announces Retirement Ahead Of Midterms)

McNerney’s seat, California’s Ninth, is expected to remain in Democratic hands. He won reelection by 15 points in 2020, and the California legislature created a Democrat +8 seat through redistricting. His retirement allows Rep. Josh Harder, who the legislature drew into the same seat as McNerney, to run for reelection in the Ninth. Harder currently represents the Tenth District.