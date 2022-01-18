‘Take Me To Your Leader’: Sen. John Kennedy Said It ‘Would Be Embarrassing’ For Aliens Arriving In America To Meet Biden

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy claimed during a Monday appearance on “Hannity” that President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and illegal immigration would harm Americans’ image in the event of an alien landing.

After host Sean Hannity cited statistics on inflation, Kennedy pivoted to a discussion about the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for breaking a filibuster.

“It is about a woke agenda that doesn’t sell. Getting rid of the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, in my judgment, would be like giving whiskey and car keys to a teenage boy,” he said.

Kennedy then speculated about the potential arrival of extraterrestrials to the U.S.

“If the aliens landed tomorrow and said, ‘take me to your leader,’ it would be embarrassing,” he said, noting that the Biden administration “mismanaged … COVID … inflation … the border … [and] foreign policy, all in one year.” (RELATED: Defense Department Announces New Investigation Division For UFOs)

Watch:

“Now President Biden is trying to change the subject by talking about race and he is mismanaging that,” Kennedy continued. “America is not perfect. Americans know that. But they also know that we are good. Black lives have mattered to most Americans for a long time. That’s why we passed civil rights laws in 1866, 1871, 1875, 1960, 1964, 1968, 1990 and 1991. That’s why we elected an African American president twice. That’s why we have over 10,000 elected public officials in this country who happen to be black. And President Biden is wrong to say that tens of millions of Americans are racist because they don’t support his woke agenda.”

Biden and other top Democrats have repeatedly claimed that the Senate must eliminate the filibuster to pass a pair of bills that would effectively nationalize elections. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn asserted Sunday that the new laws are necessary because states are passing laws that constitute “Jim Crow 2.0.”

During a rally speech in Atlanta, Biden argued that his opponents are “on the side of” notorious segregationists and slaveholders such as George Wallace, Bull Connor, and Jefferson Davis.