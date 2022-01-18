Kliff Kingsbury Has Never Been Above .500 In The Second Half Of A Season In His Head Coaching Career

One stat tells you everything you need to know about Kiff Kingsbury’s inability to win late in the season.

The Cardinals were bounced from the playoffs Monday night after getting blown out by Matthew Stafford and the Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out Kingsbury has never been good at winning down the stretch.

As pointed out by the Action Network, Kingsbury has never had a second half of a season in his coaching career where he went at least .500.

Not a single time dating all the way back to his time at Texas Tech.

Kliff Kingsbury’s end to the season as a head coach… Texas Tech:

• ’13: lost 5 of 6

• ’14: lost 4 of 6

• ’15: lost 4 of 6

• ’16: lost 6 of 8

• ’17: lost 6 of 8

• ’18: lost 5 of 5 Cardinals:

• ’19: lost 7 of 9

• ’20: lost 5 of 7

• ‘21: lost 5 of 6 pic.twitter.com/t7e0C1rWC7 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 18, 2022

There is serious chatter going on right now about whether or not the Cardinals should fire Kingsbury after an incredibly disappointing end to the season.

Honestly, before I saw this tweet, I kind of thought those talks were stupid and not necessary.

However, the man has never had a winning second half to a season in his head coaching career. How is that even possible?

Seriously, how is it possible not to have a single .500 back half once in your career? That doesn’t make sense to me at all.

Now, I’m starting to think the Cardinals should move away from Kingsbury. If you can’t win down the stretch, you have no business being in the NFL.

That might sound harsh, but it’s true.

It looks like the Cardinals have some tough decisions to make, and what to do with Kliff Kingsbury is right at the top of the list.