Editorial

Peyton Manning Says He ‘Can’t Hear Sh*t’ During ‘MNF’ Broadcast

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 31: Peyton Manning looks on during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Peyton Manning got caught on a hot mic Monday night night dropping a bad word!

During the “Monday Night Football” playoff game between the Rams and Cardinals, Eli Manning tried to throw the Manning Megacast broadcast to his brother to explain a touchdown, but things didn’t go well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Colts and Broncos passer could be heard off screen saying, “I can’t hear sh*t.” Watch the funny moment unfold below.

Sometimes, you just have to sit back and laugh when tech issues start causing problems. Freaking out rarely works, and something tells me Peyton Manning isn’t exactly a tech guru to begin with.

It’s his job to entertain the masses on his “MNF” broadcast. It’s not his job to make sure the audio is working for ESPN.

So, when things started going south, he had to drop a curse word to get his point across. It happens, folks. It just sometimes happens.

Trust me when I say audio issues can be a major problem on the fly. How do I know that? Well, during a Fox News appearance, my earpiece just came flying out and I couldn’t see or hear what was going on.

So, I very much understand where Manning is coming from.

At least we got an entertaining moment out of it!