Peyton Manning Says He ‘Can’t Hear Sh*t’ During ‘MNF’ Broadcast

Peyton Manning got caught on a hot mic Monday night night dropping a bad word!

During the “Monday Night Football” playoff game between the Rams and Cardinals, Eli Manning tried to throw the Manning Megacast broadcast to his brother to explain a touchdown, but things didn’t go well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Colts and Broncos passer could be heard off screen saying, “I can’t hear sh*t.” Watch the funny moment unfold below.

Sometimes, you just have to sit back and laugh when tech issues start causing problems. Freaking out rarely works, and something tells me Peyton Manning isn’t exactly a tech guru to begin with.

It’s his job to entertain the masses on his “MNF” broadcast. It’s not his job to make sure the audio is working for ESPN.

So, when things started going south, he had to drop a curse word to get his point across. It happens, folks. It just sometimes happens.

Peyton Manning Gives Chilling Hall Of Fame Speech. Everyone Needs To Hear His Message https://t.co/bXvmVeP2Xu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 9, 2021

Trust me when I say audio issues can be a major problem on the fly. How do I know that? Well, during a Fox News appearance, my earpiece just came flying out and I couldn’t see or hear what was going on.

So, I very much understand where Manning is coming from.

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

My ear piece did almost immediately fall out. Hand up. I have to take responsibility for that, but I quickly scrambled, adapted and adjusted to move the ball down field. I think Nick Saban would be very proud how I didn’t fold when things started to go wrong. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

At least we got an entertaining moment out of it!