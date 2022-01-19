Jenna Jameson’s Partner Says She Doesn’t Have Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Still In Hospital Undergoing ‘Neurological Tests’

Jenna Jameson’s partner gave an update on the star and said she doesn’t have Guillain-Barre syndrome after multiple tests yet remains in the hospital.

“Jenna is still in the hospital,” Lior Bitton explained in a video posted on Instagram on the 47-year-old former porn star’s social media account. “She doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome,” he said. “It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré.” (RELATED: Playboy Changes The Magazine’s Foundation With Transgender Playmate)

“Have a happy holiday,” Bitton continued. “We’ll keep you posted soon.

He also posted a bit more information about Jameson in the caption next to the video that read, in part, “She still in the hospital with on going neurological tests. Thanks for all the prayers please keep on praying thank you so much. God bless!”

On January 10, Jameson posted a video of herself in a hospital bed and explained that she had got to a point where she couldn’t walk so she was in the hospital to figure out what was happening. The post has since been deleted. She also shared the first diagnosis was Guillain-Barré Syndrome. It is described as a “rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis,” according to the CDC. (RELATED: Jenna Jameson Is In The Middle Of An Argument With David Duke On Twitter)

“I see each and every one of you, and I appreciate it,” the model shared. “The doctors suspect Guillain-Barré syndrome and have started my IVIG treatment. I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon.”

“P.S. I did NOT get the jab or any jab,” she added. “This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern.”

Jameson and Bitton share a 4-year-old daughter together.