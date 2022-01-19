NY Attorney General Says She Found ‘Significant Evidence’ Against The Trump Organization

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had found “significant evidence” that the Trump Organization committed financial fraud late Tuesday.

“We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years,” James wrote in a tweet.

James said her office is taking legal action to get former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump to sit for sworn testimony. She filed a document supporting a motion to compel in a New York court Tuesday, where she seeks to issue testimonial subpoenas issued to the three Trump family members.

“We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation, uncover the facts, and pursue justice, no matter how many roadblocks Mr. Trump and his family throw in our way,” James wrote on Twitter. “No one is above the law.” (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo To Face No Charges After Sexual Harassment Investigation)

We are taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022

Trump sued James in December 2021 in an attempt to stop her long-running civil inquiry into his business dealings and to block attempts to force him to testify under oath. James, a Democrat, launched a bid for New York’s gubernatorial race, but she trailed significantly in the polls and dropped out.

“Her [James’] mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” Trump’s lawsuit said, according to The New York Times. In a statement, the former president said the investigation was “a continuation of the political witch hunt that has gone on against me.”

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings,” James said in response to Trump’s lawsuit, the NYT reported. “To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions.”

