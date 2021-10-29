NY Attorney General Letitia James Launches Bid For Governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday officially launched a bid for governor against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

James’ announcement comes just two months after the resignation of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo due to multiple claims of sexual harassment. As attorney general, James oversaw the five-month investigation into the claims, which the inquiry found to be credible.

James’ announced her campaign in a video where she touted her wide-ranging lawsuits against various groups and vowed to be someone embodying a “force for change.”

“I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers,” James said, adding in the video that she’s “held accountable those who mistreat and harass women in the workplace, no matter how powerful the offenders.” (RELATED: Hochul Hints At Releasing Nursing Home Data)

I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers. Let’s do this, together. pic.twitter.com/JA21M19p5m — Tish James (@TishJames) October 29, 2021

Hochul, then the lieutenant governor, took over for Cuomo and soon after announced her intent to run for a full term in 2022. James, however, is her highest-profile challenger so far and would be the first black governor in state history if elected.

The two are also from opposite ends of New York, with Hochul hailing from Buffalo and James from Brooklyn. Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also considered running while Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin launched a long shot bid earlier this year.

