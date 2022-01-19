18-Year-Old Waited Behind Light Pole With Mallet. Jogger He Pounced On Used Martial Arts Skills To Get Away

A jogger in Florida successfully defended himself against a teenager who allegedly tried to murder him, Fox 35 Orlando reported Tuesday.

Brevard County authorities charged 18-year-old Cocoa, Florida, resident Logan Smith with attempted murder in connection to the incident, according to Fox 35. Using his martial arts training, the victim overpowered Smith and subdued him until police came, the outlet reported.

Police said Smith had placed a rubber mallet, an aerosol Axe deodorant can and a clothing robe belt in his driveway, Fox 35 reported.

“The defendant walked directly across his street where he hid behind a light pole,” the arrest affidavit said, according to the outlet. “He placed the mallet and the Axe aerosol on the ground next to him while he waited for the [victim] to come running down the street as he did regularly for exercise. The defendant waited for the victim to run past the light pole and proceeded to run after him. The defendant then tossed the clothing robe belt over the victim’s head until it was around the front area of the victim’s neck.”

The victim then overpowered his attacker, according to Fox 35. (RELATED: A US Army Veteran Shot And Killed An Alleged Club-Wielding Maniac Who Threatened His Mother. Now He’s Up On Murder Charges)

Smith reportedly told deputies he had been analyzing the victim’s running routine for weeks. He said he decided he would try killing the victim after watching a violent movie, according to the arrest report obtained by Fox 35.

Smith also told deputies he planned to strangle the victim and use the bedsheets to transport the body, Fox 35 reported. Deputies said Smith said he would try to use the mallet and aerosol spray to incapacitate the victim, according to the outlet.

“He further planned to place the victim’s body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know, and the defendant could have the victim’s body all to himself. The defendant stated that he also planned to play with the victim to fulfill his sexual fantasies,” the arrest report said.

