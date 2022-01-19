REPORT: Jaguars Player Lerentee McCray Arrested After Allegedly Leading Police On A High-Speed Chase

Jacksonville Jaguars player Lerentee McCray is in some trouble with the law after a recent arrest.

According to ESPN, the Jacksonville linebacker was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase with speeds around 100 miles per hour. At one point, McCray allegedly flipped off the cops.

Police terminated the chase because of the speed and took him into custody later. He was charged with felony fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to person or property and he was also cited for allegedly speeding. McCray was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

As always, McCray has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America.

Having said that, this is a very serious situation, and he’s facing a second-degree felony charge. This isn’t a slap on the wrist kind of situation.

When you’re facing a felony, you know things are going to be taken very seriously.

If he is guilty, I seriously have no idea what the hell he was thinking. Why would you ever be driving that fast and why would you allegedly flip the police the bird during a chase?

Not smart at all. Not smart, folks.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it sounds like McCray has some serious questions he needs to answer.