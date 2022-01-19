REPORT: The Texans Still Want Three First Round Picks For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are reportedly not budging on Deshaun Watson’s trade value.

According to The Athletic, the team is sticking with demanding three first round picks for the dual-threat quarterback, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s believed the Texans want a total of five picks.

The Texans have wanted at least five assets, including three first-round picks, in any trade for Deshaun Watson, according to sources. They have no plans to reduce those demands when trade discussions resume this offseason. More from @jeffphowe.https://t.co/PYIgVdwJ8J pic.twitter.com/Dv32JCygvi — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 18, 2022

As I’ve said before, I’m not sure who is going to give up multiple first round picks for a guy facing the allegations Watson is.

Again, he’s facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. Right now, Watson is only facing civil allegations, but there’s no guarantee that couldn’t change.

The NFL has made it crystal clear Deshaun Watson is eligible to play as he faces more than 20 allegations of assault and misconduct. The question now is whether or not a team will trade for the dual-threat QB. @dhookstead is here to break it all down. pic.twitter.com/Av51IVTd1j — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 27, 2021

What happens if you give away three first round picks and he’s later criminally charged and placed on the commissioner’s exempt list?

The GM responsible for that deal is probably going to get fired. So, it’s a risky deal to say the least.

Attorney Claims The FBI Is Investigating Deshaun Watson https://t.co/OeG7tEUhtO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2021

Now, if Watson gets all of the allegations hanging over his cleared up and dealt with, then there’s no doubt a team will play a high price. However, until he does that, I don’t see it happening. It’s just too risky.