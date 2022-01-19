Editorial

REPORT: The Texans Still Want Three First Round Picks For Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Houston Texans are reportedly not budging on Deshaun Watson’s trade value.

According to The Athletic, the team is sticking with demanding three first round picks for the dual-threat quarterback, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s believed the Texans want a total of five picks.

As I’ve said before, I’m not sure who is going to give up multiple first round picks for a guy facing the allegations Watson is.

Again, he’s facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. Right now, Watson is only facing civil allegations, but there’s no guarantee that couldn’t change.

What happens if you give away three first round picks and he’s later criminally charged and placed on the commissioner’s exempt list?

The GM responsible for that deal is probably going to get fired. So, it’s a risky deal to say the least.

Now, if Watson gets all of the allegations hanging over his cleared up and dealt with, then there’s no doubt a team will play a high price. However, until he does that, I don’t see it happening. It’s just too risky.