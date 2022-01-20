Browns QB Baker Mayfield Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has undergone a successful surgery.

The NFL quarterback had been dealing with a shoulder issue during part of the season, but he’s now had it dealt with. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Surgery went great. Was a complete success,” Mayfield announced late Wednesday afternoon in a Twitter video. You can listen to his full comments below.

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

I know I drag Baker Mayfield a lot, and there’s no doubt at all that he deserves a lot of the criticism he’s received over the years.

In fact, I’d argue that he deserves the vast majority of the criticism he’s received.

Yet, that doesn’t mean you ever want to see someone struggle with their health, especially when it impacts their career.

Mayfield had a very disappointing 2021 campaign, and I’m sure not having a healthy throwing shoulder didn’t help.

It’s hard to make plays in the NFL when you are 100%. It’s a hell of a lot harder when you’re not 100%.

Hopefully, Mayfield is able to bounce back in a big way. Even though I think he acts like a clown, I would never cheer against someone getting healthy.