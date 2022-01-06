Editorial

Baker Mayfield Sends Stupid Tweet To Deny Report He Might Want To Be Traded

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Baker Mayfield had a very immature response to a recent report about his future.

Mary Kay Cabot reported that Mayfield might request a trade in the offseason if his alleged issues with Kevin Stefanski aren’t figured out, and the young quarterback didn’t like that at all! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet,” Mayfield tweeted in response Thursday afternoon.

Why, Baker? Why do you have to have such an immature response? If the report is not true, he should have simply said it’s not true.

Every single part of that tweet is outrageous and completely unnecessary. He was more or less calling her poor with the line, “Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table.”

For the record, Mary Kay Cabot is one hell of a reporter. She always has her finger on the pulse when it comes to what’s going on in the Cleveland area.

Apparently, that’s an issue with Baker. He’s behaving like a cornered animal lashing out. It’s honestly just sad.

I have no idea how Baker’s story with the Browns will end, but when you’re taking cheap shots on Twitter, it’s hard to argue things are going your way.