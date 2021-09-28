Ronda Rousey Announces Life-Changing News After Giving Birth To Daughter

Superstar Ronda Rousey definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she announced the life-changing news that she had given birth to her first child.

The 34-year-old retired martial arts star didn't explain a whole lot in her post on Instagram except including the name of her and husband Travis Browne's daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne and a few sweet snaps announcing the arrival of the couple's first child together. The post was noted by TMZ.

Brown, a former UFC fighter, also shared the exciting news about their daughter’s arrival with the same snaps, Entertainment Tonight noted.

“Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” Travis captioned his post on social media. “You are so incredibly loved!”

The former WWE superstar made headlines in April when she revealed that she and her husband were expecting.

In a clip posted on YouTube, Rousey showed off her baby bump and announced she was four months pregnant.

“I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months, woo, baby bump!” Ronda explained. “I can’t hide it anymore so it’s time to show it off.”

“Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get to this point,” she added. “And yeah, we’re really excited for you all to meet [the baby] like we are … Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon, Sept. 22.”