REPORT: Miami Backup Quarterback Jake Garcia Gets An NIL Deal Worth $145,000

Miami backup quarterback Jake Garcia has reportedly inked a big NIL deal.

According to the Miami Herald, the backup quarterback for the Hurricanes has reached an NIL deal with billionaire John Ruiz for $145,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll receive $60,000 in 2022 and $85,000 in 2023.

Miami QB Jake Garcia has signed a two-year NIL contract with @LifeWallet worth $60,000 in 2022 and $85,000 in 2023, through his marketing agent @malkikawa. The deal, along with others announced recently have been approved by UM compliance. — Canes Access (@CanesAccess) January 20, 2022

Welcome to the era of NIL, folks! Would you like to guess how many touchdowns Garcia has thrown in his college career?

The answer is two! He’s thrown two touchdowns and he’s now on an NIL deal worth $145,000.

Some view him as the future of the program down in Miami, and I’m guessing this money is being paid to him to make sure he doesn’t transfer.

That’s really the only thing that makes sense because paying a guy with two career touchdowns $145,000 makes zero sense on the surface.

On a side note, I can’t imagine being in college and having $145,000. I’m sure a lot of people can handle that kind of cash at a young age, but I’m also sure a lot of people can’t!

Personally, I probably would have been even more reckless.

Either way, props to Garcia for getting his cash.