REPORT: Quinn Ewers Will Earn ‘First Round Draft Pick-Level NIL Money’ If He Transfers To Texas

Quinn Ewers reportedly stands to earn a ton of money if he transfers to Texas.

The phenom quarterback transferred out of Ohio State with C.J. Stroud firmly entrenched as the starter, and the belief is that the Texas-born star stands to make a ton of NIL money depending on where he lands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he’ll apparently get crazy rich if he transfers to the Longhorns.

According to Geoff Ketchum, Ewers will earn “first round draft pick-level NIL money” if he lands in Austin and plays in Texas.

Word on the street is that first round draft pick-level NIL money is on the table for Quinn Ewers if he chooses Texas as his transfer destination. The weaponization on the NIL front is fully underway. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 7, 2021

Just to put in perspective how much money Ewers is looking at, the last pick of the first round in the 2021 draft Joe Tryon is on a deal worth more than $11 million.

So, the basement of his potential earnings is north of $10 million. For a kid who has barely touched a college field, that’s a whole lot of money.

The NIL era of college sports is already off to an insane start, and Ewers potentially getting first round money only makes things a whole lot crazier.

Imagine being on a college campus before the age of 20 and having $10 million in the bank. I’m not even sure I’d know what to do, but Ewers might have to figure that out sooner than later.

We’ll have to wait to see if he lands with the Longhorns, but for that kind of money in NIL deals, I’d be shocked if he didn’t.