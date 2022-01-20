Tim Tebow’s Model Wife Demi-Leigh Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Their Wedding To Celebrate Second Anniversary

Tim Tebow’s model wife Demi-Leigh Tebow definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she shared a series of never-before-seen photos from their wedding to mark their second anniversary.

“I thought I’d forever wish that we could relive this fairytale day, but instead of wishing for one day, I get to do life with you everyday,” the 26-year-old former Miss Universe captioned her post on Instagram.

“What a blessing and what a joy to share my life with you!” she added. “My husband, my biggest advocate, my greatest cheerleader. Thank you for loving me so well. I love you forever and always. Happy 2nd anniversary my angel @timtebow.” (RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Driving Up All-Star Ticket Prices. Is His MLB Debut Closer Than Ever?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow)

The beauty pageant winner’s post included 10 photos from their stunning ceremony in January of 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa, at the La Paris Estate. Several of the snaps have never been shared before and are candids of the day that are truly can’t-miss. (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

The former NFL QB also celebrated their special day with a few pictures on Instagram of the two together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow)

“Happy anniversary baby @demitebow I’m so happy I get another day with you because two years is not long enough! ” Tebow’s post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow)

“Thank you for letting me look forward to each and every day,” he added. “As I write this this morning, I look forward to you waking up here soon, I look forward to seeing your smile, I look forward to hearing you laugh, I look forward to your joy, and I look forward to all the moments we get together. Love you!”