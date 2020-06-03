Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow Shares Terrific Never Before Seen Shot From Wedding To Tim Tebow

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow shared a never before seen shot Wednesday from her jaw-dropping wedding in January to Tim Tebow and it’s just great.

In the terrific black-and-white shot, the 24-year-old former 2017 crown holder posted on Instagram from her happy day we see the former National Football League quarterback looking up at the sky with a great expression on his face as his bride, Demi-Leigh, stands there with her veil blowing above her head. (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

She captioned the great snap simply, “With so much heartache in our world, I hope this photo will give you a little giggle. This is what happens when mother nature decides to make a special guest appearance at your outdoor wedding ceremony #SouthEasternWinds #SouthAfrica @timtebow @hanrihumanweddings.” (RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Driving Up All-Star Ticket Prices. Is His MLB Debut Closer Than Ever?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow) on Jun 3, 2020 at 11:09am PDT

Regardless of the surprise wind storm, the beauty pageant winner looked absolutely perfect in the pictures that have surfaced from her special day that took place earlier this year in Cape Town, South Africa, at the La Paris Estate.

Check them out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Jan 20, 2020 at 5:07pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow) on Jan 21, 2020 at 12:46am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANRI HUMAN (@hanrihuman) on Jan 20, 2020 at 5:46pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow) on Feb 20, 2020 at 6:59pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Feb 20, 2020 at 6:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Feb 14, 2020 at 11:42am PST

As previously reported, Tebow got down on one knee and popped the question to Demi-Leigh one year ago.