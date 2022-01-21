Editorial

Charles Barkley Destroys The Los Angeles Lakers During Incredible Rant

Charles Barkley (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1484321769716518912)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Charles Barkley is done with the Los Angeles Lakers!

The Lakers are currently 22-23, and the team is engulfed with more problems than fans can keep up with. Like any organization struggling, there is a lot of finger pointing going on and head coach Frank Vogel and star Russell Westbrook seem to be getting it the worst. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Barkley has heard enough!

“The people up top that put that trash together are running and hiding like cowards saying, ‘Oh, it’s Frank. It’s Russ.’ You put all those old geezers out there…It’s ridiculous,” Barkley said in part Thursday night while tearing the team to shreds.

You can listen to his full comments below.

For the record, this also isn’t the first time Barkley has cut loose on the Lakers. Back in December, he did the exact same and tore the team to shreds for the disappointing results on the court.

Personally, I couldn’t care less about the Lakers if I tried, but I do love watching Barkley tear into them. Nobody keeps it realer than him.

When Barkley has something he wants to say, he never holds back. If there’s one thing we know about him, it’s that fact.

Will the Lakers ever get it figured out? I have no idea, but I know I’ll enjoy watching Barkley tear into them! That much I can promise you.