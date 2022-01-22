Virginia’s Parents Revolted Against CRT In Schools. This Is What Their Kids Were Being Taught

Parents rejected the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and race-based teachings sweeping Virginia’s education system during the gubernatorial election in November, leading to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory.

The Daily Caller interviewed teachers and parents that witnessed schools indoctrinating their children with CRT lessons in the new documentary “Indoctrination Nation.” CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.