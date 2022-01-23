Editorial

Antonio Brown Says ‘A Couple Teams’ Have Contacted Him About Returning To The NFL

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Multiple NFL teams are apparently interested in Antonio Brown.

The former Buccaneers receiver has been a free agent ever since he melted down against the Jets and stormed off the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like a couple teams are willing to give him a shot.

“Yeah, a couple teams called,” Brown told Complex during a recent interview when asked if teams still have interest in him playing.

Call me cynical but I find this borderline impossible team. What NFL team would ever want to give Antonio Brown another shot after what we saw against the Jets?

He’s a gigantic liability, and that’s putting it nicely. That’s the G-rated version of describing what Brown is to a locker room.

NFL teams are willing to tolerate a lot for a star player, but they’re never going to tolerate a guy who just quits on the team.

I don’t care how talented you are, you’ll be cut in a heartbeat if you just run off the field like AB did. That’s simply a fact.

We’ll see if he gets another shot in the league, but I’m certainly not holding my breath!