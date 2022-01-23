Antonio Brown Says ‘A Couple Teams’ Have Contacted Him About Returning To The NFL

Multiple NFL teams are apparently interested in Antonio Brown.

The former Buccaneers receiver has been a free agent ever since he melted down against the Jets and stormed off the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like a couple teams are willing to give him a shot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Antonio Brown After He Strips Down And Quits https://t.co/jZwIkxg4tf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

“Yeah, a couple teams called,” Brown told Complex during a recent interview when asked if teams still have interest in him playing.

Exclusive: Antonio Brown says “a couple teams called” as he plans for “opportunity to play again” in the NFL. Read more: https://t.co/3z3HgORjNN pic.twitter.com/meQ83kxvhx — Complex (@Complex) January 21, 2022

Call me cynical but I find this borderline impossible team. What NFL team would ever want to give Antonio Brown another shot after what we saw against the Jets?

He’s a gigantic liability, and that’s putting it nicely. That’s the G-rated version of describing what Brown is to a locker room.

Antonio Brown Strips Down, Appears To Quit During The Game https://t.co/h7F7Ne9xf0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

NFL teams are willing to tolerate a lot for a star player, but they’re never going to tolerate a guy who just quits on the team.

I don’t care how talented you are, you’ll be cut in a heartbeat if you just run off the field like AB did. That’s simply a fact.

OnlyFans Superstar Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her Into The Team Hotel For A Wild Sex Session https://t.co/xg5yQhFaxx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

We’ll see if he gets another shot in the league, but I’m certainly not holding my breath!