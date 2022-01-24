6 People Found Dead In Wisconsin Home. Why They Were Killed Remains A Mystery

The bodies of six people were found in a home near North 21st and West Wright Streets in Milwaukee. Police responded to a call from a neighbor for a welfare check on the residence at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Assistant Chief Paul Formolo of the Milwaukee Police Department held a news conference Sunday, stating that “citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” noting that welfare checks are a normal call for local police to respond to. He added that “there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community,” as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Initially, only five bodies were reported at the scene Sunday. A sixth body was later reported by the local medical examiner Monday morning. The victims have not been identified, but at least four men and one woman were found. The ages of three of the male victims were released by the medical examiner, as 31, 42, and 43.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson released a statement Sunday night, saying “the murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific. First, I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost loved ones.”

Johnson said, “it is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community. A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account. These victims died in our city, in one of our neighborhoods.”

Johnson has committed to strengthening and improving law enforcement, community intervention and crime prevention through his jurisdiction. NBC reported that the victims were shot to death. (RELATED: Shots Fired At Milwaukee Bucks Championship Celebration, 3 Wounded).

UPDATE: an additional adult male homicide victim has been recovered at that location. Total victims: 5 males and 1 female. Do not call our office – no further info to be released. https://t.co/5T3eTTPtRz — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 24, 2022

Anyone with information regarding the killings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or MPD at 414-935-7360.

Violent crime is increasingly a major problem for cities across the U.S. Almost a year ago, a poll found that Americans are deeply concerned about violence. Violent crime has risen so much that cities like Chicago canceled days off for law enforcement officers.