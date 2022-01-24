Aaron Rodgers Says He Has A ‘Tough Decision’ To Make On His Future

Aaron Rodgers didn’t give away too many clues about his future after losing to the 49ers.

San Francisco marched into Lambeau Field this past weekend and upset the Packers 13-10 in dramatic fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the face of the Packers has to decide whether or not he wants to keep playing in Green Bay or if there’s something else in his future.

The Packers Make Pathetic Mistake On The Final Play Against The 49ers https://t.co/1aTngjxe9B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

Rodgers told the media the following after losing to the 49ers, according to ESPN:

I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing…I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision. I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.

Who is ready for another offseason of drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers? I know I am! Make no mistake, folks, because that’s where we’re headed.

Anyone who thinks Rodgers and the Packers will quickly reach an agreement is kidding themselves.

Moments after the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers was asked how disappointed he was that he wouldn’t be a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for: pic.twitter.com/0joayFEMt7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2022

Do we all remember last offseason? It was nonstop drama between the Packers and Rodgers. I’m not blaming anyone specifically, but that’s the reality of the situation.

Now, the Packers have been bounced from the playoffs, and it’s time to find out whether or not Rodgers has played his final game with the franchise.

Again, anyone who thinks this will go down without any drama is delusional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

As a betting man, I’d say that right now there’s a high chance Rodgers returns to Green Bay, but anything is possible!