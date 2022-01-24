Two Dead After Sudanese Authorities Clash With Anti-Military Government Protesters

Two protesters were killed when anti-government protests clashed with Sudanese security forces on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

One protester was shot in the chest and the other in the head, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said, Al Jazeera reported. Tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons were also reportedly fired at the demonstrators by authorities.

The crowds gathered in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, where they chanted anti-army slogans and marched toward the presidential palace, witness Emad Mohamed told the AFP.

“Our people are protesting peacefully and using all forms of nonviolent resistance towards a free, democratic and just country, only to be confronted by the military with the worst crimes,” the doctors’ group said, Al Jazeera reported.

The crowds demanded justice for those killed since the military executed a coup in October 2021, and they called for civilian rule, AFP reported. Protests came about through neighborhood resistance committees, which advocate for “no legitimacy, no negotiation, no partnership” with the military government, Al Jazeera reported.

Approximately 75 protesters have been killed since the coup, while over 2,000 have been injured, according to medics aligned with the movement, Al Jazeera reported. Authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition when confronting protesters, insisting that dozens of security personnel have been injured while on duty. (RELATED: Guinean President Ousted In Apparent Coup, Military Officer Says)

“Political parties are divided, some have shown support for the takeover saying it was necessary, while others have condemned it, saying that the military has … disrupted the democratic transition [to elections] that was under way,” Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan said. Morgan noted that civilians “continue to voice their anger against the takeover” despite the threat of the military.

“They say that they will not stop until the military hands power to a complete civilian government and return to the barracks,” she said.

