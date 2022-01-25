Baker Mayfield Rips Social Media, Says He’s Keeping His ‘Circle Tight’

Baker Mayfield doesn’t want anything to do with social media.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has become a punching bag in the NFL after the Browns had another disappointing season, and his play didn’t meet expectations. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he’s had enough of social media. He recently tweeted, “Social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only.”

Congrats to all teams moving on… some extremely competitive football was played this weekend. Was entertaining to watch. Would absolutely much rather be playing, but was fun to watch. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 24, 2022

Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only. 🤟🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 24, 2022

Well, it looks like Baker Mayfield and I finally agree on something! I couldn’t agree more that social media is a cesspool of toxicity.

Most people have no business being on social media. That’s simply a fact, and even fewer people need to be giving their opinions.

If it’s not necessary for your job, nobody cares! Believe it or not, your opinion isn’t really important and outside of your 500 followers, nobody wants to hear it.

That might be a tough pill for some people to swallow, but it’s true. Even worse is when people needlessly attack others on social media, and I say that as someone who drags Mayfield on a semi-regular basis.

Charles Barkley, the king of common sense, made some great points about social media being useless. He’s 100% correct! Social media for most people, especially delusional women who think they’re famous with 5,000 followers, is a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/GMmTLbv35p — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

The dude is still an NFL quarterback and I understand I couldn’t throw a football like him if my life depended on it.

Finally, and I always feel obligated to say this, social media isn’t real life. It’s not real life at all. It’s full of frauds trying to convince you they’re living a life that isn’t close to real. It’s just pathetic, and people need to knock it off.

Social media isn’t real, and you shouldn’t live your life thinking the opinions of losers on Twitter and Facebook matter. They don’t. If the clowns in the peanut gallery had any legit talent, they’d be out in the real world making money. pic.twitter.com/Ta3TwgzZNi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 21, 2021

Show us what’s real. Don’t show us what you think people want to see.