Editorial

Baker Mayfield Rips Social Media, Says He’s Keeping His ‘Circle Tight’

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Baker Mayfield doesn’t want anything to do with social media.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has become a punching bag in the NFL after the Browns had another disappointing season, and his play didn’t meet expectations. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he’s had enough of social media. He recently tweeted, “Social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only.”

Well, it looks like Baker Mayfield and I finally agree on something! I couldn’t agree more that social media is a cesspool of toxicity.

Most people have no business being on social media. That’s simply a fact, and even fewer people need to be giving their opinions.

If it’s not necessary for your job, nobody cares! Believe it or not, your opinion isn’t really important and outside of your 500 followers, nobody wants to hear it.

That might be a tough pill for some people to swallow, but it’s true. Even worse is when people needlessly attack others on social media, and I say that as someone who drags Mayfield on a semi-regular basis.

The dude is still an NFL quarterback and I understand I couldn’t throw a football like him if my life depended on it.

Finally, and I always feel obligated to say this, social media isn’t real life. It’s not real life at all. It’s full of frauds trying to convince you they’re living a life that isn’t close to real. It’s just pathetic, and people need to knock it off.

Show us what’s real. Don’t show us what you think people want to see.