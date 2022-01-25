REPORT: Cara Delevingne Files For Restraining Order Against Person Who’s Threatened ‘Murder-Suicide’

Cara Delevingne reportedly filed for a restraining order against a person who’s stalked her across the globe and even threatened her with “murder-suicide.”

A Los Angeles judge agreed with the 29-year-old supermodel and granted a protective order against her alleged stalker, according to documents obtained by The Blast in a piece published Monday. The alleged stalker must stay 100 yards away from her home, work, with the protection extended to her sisters Poppy and Chloe, the outlet reported.

Delevingne reportedly provided what she labeled a “seriously alarming” hand-written letter in documents for the case. She also noted that the alleged stalker had shown up at her home in the United Kingdom and Los Angeles. (RELATED: REPORT: Olivia Wilde Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man Allegedly Claiming To Be Her Boyfriend)

“I never had any personal communications with him, nor do I desire any interaction or communication with him,” the actress reportedly explained in the documentation, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker)

“Despite his not personally knowing me, [he] has sought to have personal contact with me and insert himself into my personal and private life,” she added. “He has engaged in stalking and harassment directed at me, which is seriously alarming, annoying, and harassing me.”

The model said she recently received a “long rambling, semi-coherent and disturbing hand-written letter” addressed to her that was “found along with a second short letter curled up inside a mood ring, and a diary” in her mailbox in England.

“The aggressive and harassing conduct are extremely distressing and are causing me constant anxiety and emotional distress,” Delevingne shared, according to the outlet. “I am in fear of [him] for my personal safety‚ and that of those around me, including others at my home, my family, and my employees.”

“He left a hand-written letter at her house with reference to murder-suicide,” a lawyer for the actress explained. “The conduct has caused and induced harm, including stress, fear for her safety, and emotional distress.”

The alleged stalker also reportedly showed up at her Los Angeles home, where security guards for Delevingne caught him and notified authorities. He was arrested after “exhibiting signs of apparent mental illness and made admissions as to stalking” her, the outlet noted.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially issued an emergency protective order for her and she later filed for the restraining order so her protection could be more than temporary.