Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Says He Wants Aaron Rodgers To Stay With The Team

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear he doesn’t want Aaron Rodgers to leave.

The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs this past weekend after losing to the 49ers, and the chatter about Rodgers potentially leaving began as soon as the clock hit zero. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Packers Make Pathetic Mistake On The Final Play Against The 49ers https://t.co/1aTngjxe9B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 25, 2022

While the star quarterback has been kind of mum about what he’ll do next, the Packers head coach didn’t leave any room for interpretation about what he wants.

Aaron Rodgers Discusses His Future With The Packers. Should Fans Start Getting Nervous? https://t.co/GqxLgl9Rtl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

“Every conversation that I’ve been involved in with Gutey and Russ and Mark, we’re all on the same page there. There’s no debate…I want to be respectful of his process. Whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself, and certainly we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer to the day he decides to retire,” LaFleur told the media Monday when discussing his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN.

He further added, “I just want to do everything in our power to try to get him back here and making sure he’s comfortable with the direction of our football team, and confident that we can continue to have success here, and try to find a way to get us kind of over that hump so we can reach further and further and further.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

As I’ve already said, I hope you’re all ready for these conversations to continue for the foreseeable future.

Until Rodgers comes out and says exactly what he’s going to do, speculation is going to be out of control about his future.

That’s just the nature of the beast when dealing with the Packers and Rodgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

I’m still leaning towards believing Rodgers will return to the team, but I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen. What I do know is fans will be locked in for any bit of news that comes out. Other than Tom Brady possibly retiring, Rodgers’ fate is without a doubt the best off-the-field story in the league.