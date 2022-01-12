Colin Cowherd Floats Theory That Aaron Rodgers Might Behind The Fake Story About Boycotting The Super Bowl

Colin Cowherd thinks there might be more than meets the eye to the fake story about Aaron Rodgers boycotting the Super Bowl.

Last week, Boomer Esiason read a text on-air suggesting that Rodgers might boycott the Super Bowl because of COVID-19 protocols, but Rodgers was quick to hit back with a complete denial. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Cowherd thinks there’s a chance Rodgers or someone in his camp might be behind the now infamous text Esiason received.

“Is it possible that someone in Aaron Rodgers’ camp is trying to create, when the criticism gets hot, a little misinformation campaign, which he can use to validate the inaccuracy of the media. I mean, did anyone else notice how harsh the criticism of Boomer Esiason was from Aaron Rodgers,” Cowherd said in a clip from his podcast shared Wednesday.

You can watch his full comments below.

Is Aaron Rodgers behind the “Super Bowl boycott” text?@ColinCowherd has a story that may back that up… pic.twitter.com/NB0jx3QRwi — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 12, 2022

I hate to burst Cowherd’s bubble, but there’s virtually no way I see this being true. Why would Rodgers want to do this?

I understand the logic of having justification for a war with the media in order to discredit reports, but the upsides don’t outweigh the downsides.

‘F**k’: Aaron Rodgers Unloads On The Media For Promoting Fake News https://t.co/od6D0MG69M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 12, 2022

Not even close. Rodgers is gearing up for A Super Bowl run, and we’re now supposed to believe he might have orchestrated this entire fiasco?

Yeah, you’ll have to understand if I just don’t buy it at all. It doesn’t add up at all.

Aaron Rodgers took a flamethrower to the media for spreading lies about him. It’s about damn time more and more people stood up to the garbage narratives being pushed. Will anyone be brave enough to join Rodgers? Let’s hope so! pic.twitter.com/EPF7qi8P26 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 12, 2022

Sure, anything is possible, but at some point, you just have to draw a line in the sand, and recognize when something is just too much to believe. That’s where I’m at right now with this theory.