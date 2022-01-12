Editorial

Colin Cowherd Floats Theory That Aaron Rodgers Might Behind The Fake Story About Boycotting The Super Bowl

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Colin Cowherd thinks there might be more than meets the eye to the fake story about Aaron Rodgers boycotting the Super Bowl.

Last week, Boomer Esiason read a text on-air suggesting that Rodgers might boycott the Super Bowl because of COVID-19 protocols, but Rodgers was quick to hit back with a complete denial. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Cowherd thinks there’s a chance Rodgers or someone in his camp might be behind the now infamous text Esiason received.

“Is it possible that someone in Aaron Rodgers’ camp is trying to create, when the criticism gets hot, a little misinformation campaign, which he can use to validate the inaccuracy of the media. I mean, did anyone else notice how harsh the criticism of Boomer Esiason was from Aaron Rodgers,” Cowherd said in a clip from his podcast shared Wednesday.

You can watch his full comments below.

I hate to burst Cowherd’s bubble, but there’s virtually no way I see this being true. Why would Rodgers want to do this?

I understand the logic of having justification for a war with the media in order to discredit reports, but the upsides don’t outweigh the downsides.

Not even close. Rodgers is gearing up for A Super Bowl run, and we’re now supposed to believe he might have orchestrated this entire fiasco?

Yeah, you’ll have to understand if I just don’t buy it at all. It doesn’t add up at all.

Sure, anything is possible, but at some point, you just have to draw a line in the sand, and recognize when something is just too much to believe. That’s where I’m at right now with this theory.