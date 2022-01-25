REPORT: Sean Payton Is Leaving The Saints

Sean Payton’s time with the Saints has reportedly come to an end.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Super Bowl champion and legendary coach has informed the team “that he’s stepping away.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Sean Payton has informed the #Saints that he’s stepping away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Well, I guess the decision is in. After a few days of speculation about what Payton would do as we near the Super Bowl, he’s reportedly choosing to enter retirement.

Now, does that mean he’ll stay retired forever? I have no idea, but for the time being, it sounds like he’s walking out the exit.

If this is truly the end of the road for Payton in the NFL, he’s had one hell of an incredible career. He turned the Saints into one of the most respected franchises in sports, won a Super Bowl and won a ton of games over the course of his career.

At some point, you have to know when it’s your time to go, and it sounds like Payton has made the decision to hang up his whistle.

Ballgame for Sean Payton in New Orleans. https://t.co/w4YrTrMNRF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2022

What a wild move nobody could have saw coming even a few months ago. Welcome to life in the NFL. Always expect the unexpected.