‘Bomb Cyclone’ Could Hit US, Bringing Massive Storm With Intense Winds

A rapidly intensifying storm, known as a “bomb cyclone” or “explosive cyclogenesis” is heading for the eastern shores of the United States, the Weather Prediction Center said in a Tuesday statement.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) warned that a significant storm could have “considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast.”

Hazardous travel conditions are more than likely in the region, with low temperatures expected as far south as Florida as a result of this potential nor’easter. “Temperatures 10-20F below normal, including subfreezing lows extending into portions of Florida,” the statement says.

New England should anticipate heavy snow, which may fall along the major I-95 metropolitan areas, New York and Washington DC. While forecast models change daily, the National Weather Service office in Philadelphia said that the current forecasts are similar to other 3-5 forecasts of past significant storms, according to CNN. (RELATED: Thousands Of Drivers Stuck On Major Highway For 15+ Hours Due To Tractor-Trailer Accident, Icy Roads)

The answer is “strongest coastal winds.” Nor’easters are called that because their typical strongest coastal winds blow from the northeast. Learn more at https://t.co/qMCxB3LV9S …and find/follow your local NWS forecast office for the latest at https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN. https://t.co/eh4yYiUv52 pic.twitter.com/wtt4ZjiF8y — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 26, 2022

High winds and coastal flooding are likely through the weekend. Reports suggest that the wind power of the bomb cyclone could reach hurricane strengths, according to another CNN report. The storm is anticipated to form over the Atlantic coast near Georgia and rapidly strengthen before it drops upwards of a foot of snow over New England, according to AccuWeather.

This will be the third significant winter storm so far in 2022.