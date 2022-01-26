Editorial

Brett Favre Believes Aaron Rodgers Is Done Playing For The Packers

Brett Favre doesn’t expect Aaron Rodgers to continue playing for the Packers.

Rodgers‘ future is very much up in the air after the Packers got bounced from the playoffs by the 49ers, and a lot of people think he’s taken his last snap for the green and gold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, you can add Favre to the list of people who think Rodgers and the Packers will go their separate ways.

“I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay. I don’t know that for certain. It’s just a gut feeling. He may try his hand somewhere else now,” the legendary Packers quarterback said during an appearance on WSNP-FM 105.5, according to BroBible.

Obviously, nobody knows for sure what Rodgers is going to do, and he hasn’t exactly dropped any major hints about what he’s thinking.

However, Favre is still very close with the Packers organization and would likely have a good idea of what’s coming.

 

If he says Rodgers is probably done playing for the Packers, I would definitely give that some serious credibility.

Remember, the 2021 offseason was pure chaos between Rodgers and the Packers, and there’s no guarantee we don’t get that again.

In fact, I’d bet on the fact that’s exactly where we’re headed.

 

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on Rodgers as we have them!