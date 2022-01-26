Chanel Kicks Off Paris Fashion Show With A Horse On The Runway

Chanel kicked off Paris Fashion Show Tuesday with a horse on the runway at the Spring-Summer 2022 Chanel Haute Couture collection.

A member of the Monaco royal family and brand ambassador, Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover and the late Stefano Casiraghi, rode in on the horse, Hello! magazine noted in a piece published Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

Casiraghi and the 8-year-old Spanish equestrian, named Kuskus, made quite the appearance on a giant runway created for the show, Vogue noted. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

The granddaughter of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, definitely got everyone’s attention in the sparkling black tweed button up jacket and black pants combo as she trotted down the catwalk on the horse, the “Today” show noted.

She completed the look with a black riding hat and black boots. To say it was a head-turning moment would be a serious understatement.

The fashion house also shared video on YouTube of the entire show where the horse clearly stole the show.