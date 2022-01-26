REPORT: Sean Payton Is ‘A Top Target For A Lucrative On-Screen Position’

It sounds like Sean Payton might take a crack at TV.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach announced his retirement Tuesday, and his decision sent shockwaves through the league.

However, it sounds like Payton might not be out of a job for long. According to Nola.com, the Super Bowl champion “has been rumored to be a top target for a lucrative on-screen position with one of the major broadcasting networks.”

The report didn’t specify which network might be most likely to land his services.

Payton would be great on TV, and I hope he lands a gig with a major network. The man clearly knows a ton about football and he’s pretty charismatic.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about former players and coaches going on TV, that’s really all it takes. It’s not rocket science.

Whether NBC, Fox or CBS, Payton could definitely help move the needle and generate some attention. Then, if he decides he wants to eventually return to the league, he could jump back in whenever he wanted.

He had a great run coaching with the Saints, and it’d be awesome to watch him make the transition to TV. I have no doubt that he’ll be very successful.