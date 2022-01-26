Rob Gronkowski Says He Will Decide On His Future ‘In A Couple Weeks’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski won’t make a rushed decision on retiring.

The Buccaneers were upset by the Rams in the playoffs this past weekend, and everyone wants to know what Brady and his star tight end will do. Will they play next season or will they hang it up? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like fans won’t get an answer soon.

Gronk told Fox News the following in part about his future plans:

Tom’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. You know, I can’t speak for him, but whatever is best for him and his family, I totally understand. Everyone really wants to see him play football. But for myself, I’m just going to take some time, get my mind away from football for a couple of weeks. You know, let that decision come naturally in a couple weeks. As of now, you know, you can’t make the decisions. Your emotions are just flying so high, they’re up and down, especially after a loss like that. It definitely stings a little bit.

I think it’s very reasonable to assume that Gronk will do whatever Brady decides to do. Those two are attached at the hip.

Whenever Brady decides to call it a day, you can pretty much bet your savings that Gronk will also hang up his cleats.

Gronk already has all the money he’ll ever need, he’s won four rings and he doesn’t have anything left to prove.

At this point, he’s really just playing to play, and would he do that if Brady retires? I somehow find that very hard to believe.

Could I be wrong? Sure, but something tells me Brady and Gronk’s fates are tied together.