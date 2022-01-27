Jeff Fisher Will Coach The Michigan Panthers In The USFL

Jeff Fisher is in football.

The former Rams coach was announced Thursday afternoon as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers in the USFL.

It feels like Fisher’s name pops up all the time when it comes to open head coaching gigs. Yet, he never took a job in the NFL or at the college level after the Rams fired him.

Well, he’s back now, and I’m sure football fans are going to be very happy!

Also, I have to imagine Fisher is just doing this because he wants something to do. Fisher was a coach in the NFL for a very long time. I have to imagine he is sitting on buckets and buckets of money. NFL coaches make outrageous salaries.

Some people just need something to do in order to kill the time, and I have a feeling that’s the case with Fisher.

The Michigan Panthers of the USFL announced that they have hired Jeff Fisher as their new HC. The return. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2022

Either way, he’s back in the world of football and that’s a win for fans.