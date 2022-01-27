Report: Superstar Ray J Responds To Claim About A Second Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian

Superstar Ray J reportedly responded to a claim about a second sex tape involving him and his ex Kim Kardashian. The person who made the claim was Kanye West.

“This needs to stop,” the 41-year-old singer, born William Ray Norwood Jr, tweeted Wednesday to his million plus followers. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

Ray J’s comment comes a day after Kim firmly denied the allegations and said she strongly believes “no new second tape” exists. https://t.co/8EhgOMCsEO — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 27, 2022

“I also have kids,” he added.

This needs to stop. I also have kids — Ray J (@RayJ) January 26, 2022

The actor’s comments surfaced shortly after the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star said West’s claim about obtaining a laptop from the singer that reportedly contained the explicit material wasn’t true. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

The spokesperson for the Kardashian acknowledged the retrieval of a laptop. The rep also responded to the claim that “after review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” Page Six noted.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists,” the rep added. “After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

The 44-year-old rapper, who has changed his name to Ye, revealed the steps he took to allegedly retrieve the apparent footage on the laptop of his ex-wife, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” Ye told Hollywood Unlocked.

“I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye [flight], came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning,” he added. “I gave it to [Kim], and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

In 2007, a sex tape involving the reality star and singer was released. The two dated briefly in the early 2000s. Ray has three kids with with estranged wife Princess Love. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage together. The two share four kids together.