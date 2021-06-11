Kim Kardashian Says She Had ‘The Extravagant,’ Grew Tired Of Not Having Someone ‘To Share’ Her Life With

Kim Kardashian opened up about her marriage to Kanye West and said she grew tired of not having someone “to share” her life with.

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than what I thought was humanly possibly, but I don’t have a life to share that with,” the 40-year-old reality star explained during the series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

“Am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’ she added “I never thought I was lonely. I just thought that was totally fine, I can just have my kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

“My husband moves from state to state,” Kardashian continued. “I’m just on this ride with him and I was OK with that. And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.” (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

The television personality said she realized she wanted “someone” who she had the “same shows in common” with and more.

“I want someone that wants to work out with me,” Kim explained. “It’s the little things is what I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I’m grateful for those experiences but I think I’m ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple have four kids together.