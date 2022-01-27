Editorial

Wisconsin Hammers Nebraska 73-65, Badgers Improve To 16-3

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24:Head coach Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers watches the action against the St. Mary's Gaels during the championship game of the 2021 Maui Invitational basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wisconsin beat Nebraska 73-65 Thursday night.

Coming into the game against a weak Nebraska team, I said it represented a great opportunity to get back on track against an out-matched opponent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even though Johnny Davis didn’t have a great game, the rest of the squad did more than enough to take care of business.

Now, the Badgers are an impressive 16-3, we’re right near the top of the Big Ten and we’re in great position for an outstanding tournament seed.

Even as a diehard fan, I didn’t expect us to be 16-3 after our first 19 games. We’re much better than expected and the development of Davis is a major reason why.

Now, we have to gear up for a game against Minnesota this Sunday. Seeing as how the Gophers are our dumb cousins to the west, I look forward to smashing them.

 

It feels good to be back in the win column, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here.