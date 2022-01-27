Wisconsin Hammers Nebraska 73-65, Badgers Improve To 16-3

Wisconsin beat Nebraska 73-65 Thursday night.

Coming into the game against a weak Nebraska team, I said it represented a great opportunity to get back on track against an out-matched opponent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now we’re talking… Largest lead of the game 💯 WIS 53, NEB 37 | 13:03 2H pic.twitter.com/pcvG16tvVL — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 27, 2022

Even though Johnny Davis didn’t have a great game, the rest of the squad did more than enough to take care of business.

Now, the Badgers are an impressive 16-3, we’re right near the top of the Big Ten and we’re in great position for an outstanding tournament seed.

Even as a diehard fan, I didn’t expect us to be 16-3 after our first 19 games. We’re much better than expected and the development of Davis is a major reason why.

Now, we have to gear up for a game against Minnesota this Sunday. Seeing as how the Gophers are our dumb cousins to the west, I look forward to smashing them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

It feels good to be back in the win column, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here.