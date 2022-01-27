Wisconsin Hammers Nebraska 73-65, Badgers Improve To 16-3

Wisconsin beat Nebraska 73-65 Thursday night.
Coming into the game against a weak Nebraska team, I said it represented a great opportunity to get back on track against an out-matched opponent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Now we’re talking…
Largest lead of the game 💯
WIS 53, NEB 37 | 13:03 2H pic.twitter.com/pcvG16tvVL
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 27, 2022
Even though Johnny Davis didn’t have a great game, the rest of the squad did more than enough to take care of business.
THE FINISH. THE DUNK. ☄️@JohnnyDavis is a problem for @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/sAMOwiEtWB
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 27, 2022
Now, the Badgers are an impressive 16-3, we’re right near the top of the Big Ten and we’re in great position for an outstanding tournament seed.
Even as a diehard fan, I didn’t expect us to be 16-3 after our first 19 games. We’re much better than expected and the development of Davis is a major reason why.
Snipe from @braddavi34 to a @ben_carlson20 DUNK 👌.
CC: @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/SUNDhu70kw
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 27, 2022
Now, we have to gear up for a game against Minnesota this Sunday. Seeing as how the Gophers are our dumb cousins to the west, I look forward to smashing them.
View this post on Instagram
It feels good to be back in the win column, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here.