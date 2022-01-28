Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Is Selling ‘Team Brittany’ Shirts After Spraying Fans With Champagne

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews continues to act like an idiot.

The future wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been taking some serious heat after she sprayed complete strangers with champagne after beating the Bills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022

Not only did she tweet, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” but she’s now promoting shirts for people side with her!

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

She tweeted Thursday night that she’s matching donations to an anti-bullying charity from money raised from buying “Team Brittany” shirts.

I will be personally matching the donation made to Red Card KC🙏🏼❤️ I appreciate the KC Community! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/tkPePzstef — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 28, 2022

It’s truly hard to put into words how much this woman sucks. It’s beyond words. She is unbearable, and she might even be worse than Patrick Mahomes’ idiot brother.

All this woman had to do was apologize for spraying fans on complete strangers and this whole situation would have already gone away.

Instead, she’s tripled down on being the victim! She’s selling “Team Brittany” shirts. Has the world gone insane?

It’s almost like she has zero self-awareness at all. How is that even possible given the fact she’s married to someone famous?

This woman needs to stay off social media, and away from cameras at games. It’s really not hard to figure out. Yet, she just doesn’t get it!