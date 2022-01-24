Editorial

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Sprays Champagne On Fans After The Chiefs Beat The Bills

Brittany Matthews (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BigSeanQ_/status/1485451080729309190/)

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews behaved like an idiot Sunday night.

Following the Chiefs beating the Bills to advance to the AFC championship game, Matthews thought it was appropriate to spray champagne on random fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch her idiotic actions below.

It’s hard to put into words just how annoying and awful the people around Patrick Mahomes are. He’s out there winning football games and his future wife and brother Jackson just can’t stay out of the spotlight.

As I’ve said far too many times to count, if you’re married or related to a star athlete and the attention is on you, you need to re-evaluate your decisions.

 

Why the hell is an adult woman spraying champagne on complete strangers? Let’s not forget that Mahomes’ idiot brother already dumped water on Baltimore fans.

Now, his fiancée has sprayed fans with champagne as if that’s a totally normal and acceptable thing to do.

Mahomes needs to sit these two clowns down and tell them to sit in the suite and support him with their silence. It seems like every time the Chiefs play these two are generating headlines for all the wrong reasons. Seriously, just stop!