Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Sprays Champagne On Fans After The Chiefs Beat The Bills

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews behaved like an idiot Sunday night.

Following the Chiefs beating the Bills to advance to the AFC championship game, Matthews thought it was appropriate to spray champagne on random fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch her idiotic actions below.

Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022

It’s hard to put into words just how annoying and awful the people around Patrick Mahomes are. He’s out there winning football games and his future wife and brother Jackson just can’t stay out of the spotlight.

As I’ve said far too many times to count, if you’re married or related to a star athlete and the attention is on you, you need to re-evaluate your decisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Why the hell is an adult woman spraying champagne on complete strangers? Let’s not forget that Mahomes’ idiot brother already dumped water on Baltimore fans.

Now, his fiancée has sprayed fans with champagne as if that’s a totally normal and acceptable thing to do.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

Mahomes needs to sit these two clowns down and tell them to sit in the suite and support him with their silence. It seems like every time the Chiefs play these two are generating headlines for all the wrong reasons. Seriously, just stop!