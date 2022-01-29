Editorial

The Chiefs Release Damon Arnette After He’s Arrested In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NFL player Damon Arnette has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, the former Ohio State superstar was arrested Friday night on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The alleged altercation happened at Park MGM when Arnette allegedly tried to get a vehicle from the valet without a ticket. When things didn’t go his way, he allegedly drew a weapon.

Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the Chiefs decided to release Arnette after his arrest.

This is also not Arnette’s first major issue this season. He was cut from the Raiders after a video surfaced of him appearing to threaten someone while holding a weapon.

As always, Arnette has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor situation. He’s been arrested on multiple serious charges after allegedly getting in an altercation with a weapon.

If he’s guilty, he 100% deserves whatever is coming his way. You simply can’t tolerate people drawing weapons during disputes.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly.