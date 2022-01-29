The Chiefs Release Damon Arnette After He’s Arrested In Las Vegas

NFL player Damon Arnette has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, the former Ohio State superstar was arrested Friday night on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The alleged altercation happened at Park MGM when Arnette allegedly tried to get a vehicle from the valet without a ticket. When things didn’t go his way, he allegedly drew a weapon.

NFL player Damon Arnette was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and other charges after allegedly pulling a gun on someone outside a Las Vegas casino. https://t.co/ylRwWnXLnE — TMZ (@TMZ) January 29, 2022

Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the Chiefs decided to release Arnette after his arrest.

The #Chiefs immediately released CB Damon Arnette after his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

This is also not Arnette’s first major issue this season. He was cut from the Raiders after a video surfaced of him appearing to threaten someone while holding a weapon.

Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh pic.twitter.com/PiJKT5Cyq7 — Robert 💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) November 6, 2021

As always, Arnette has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor situation. He’s been arrested on multiple serious charges after allegedly getting in an altercation with a weapon.

If he’s guilty, he 100% deserves whatever is coming his way. You simply can’t tolerate people drawing weapons during disputes.

Here are the charges against former #Chiefs CB Damon Arnette. https://t.co/phTOnKm3J9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2022

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly.