Jeff Garcia Doesn’t Back Down From Criticizing Mina Kimes, Says He’d Say The Same Things About A Man

Jeff Garcia isn’t backing down from his criticism of ESPN star Mina Kimes.

The former 49ers quarterback unloaded on Kimes after she criticized Jimmy G's play in the playoffs, and his comments on Instagram about how she shouldn't comment on playing QB kicked off a firestorm for the ages.

However, anyone expecting Garcia to back down is going to be disappointed.

The retired NFL passer said the following in part during a recent interview on 95.7 The Game when discussing the Mina Kimes backlash, according to Fox News:

Well, first of all, I don’t owe anybody an apology for my beliefs and my experience at playing the quarterback position. The difficulty of that position, the expectation on that position, how qualified you have to be one of 32 starters in a National Football League from a mental and physical standpoint. People want to comment and tear down individuals based upon statistics. The only statistic that matters right now is are you winning or losing games. There was nothing sexist from what I had to say, outside of the fact that, yes, women don’t play professional football, there are women that do participate in football, but had it been a man saying the same thing, I would’ve had the same response for that man who has never stood in the pocket, who has never delivered a touchdown pass, has never taken a hit to the head while trying to make a play from within the pocket.

Honestly, you kind of have to respect Garcia for refusing to back down to the mob. Even though I would say his comments were poorly worded at best, he doesn’t care about the outrage.

That’s a rare quality in 2022. Most people fold at the first sign of resistance or backlash. However, the former 49ers quarterback won’t tolerate any trashing of his squad and the team’s quarterback.

At the end of the day, the standard that you have to have played in the NFL to discuss the league is beyond stupid.

Imagine if you weren’t allowed to discuss D-Day if you weren’t there. That would be incredibly stupid. As long as you know what you’re talking about, you should be allowed to discuss whatever you want.

You might disagree with me on that standard, but I’m sticking to it!