Editorial

Mina Kimes Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Season-Ending Interception For The 49ers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Mina Kimes attends WrapWomen's Power Women Summit &amp; The Changemakers Of 2021 at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on December 01, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Mina Kimes appeared to nuke her critics Sunday night.

Kimes has been in the news lately because former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia ripped her for criticizing Jimmy Garoppolo, and more or less said she shouldn’t talk about football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the 49ers lost to the Rams in the NFC title game after Jimmy G tossed a season-ending interception while under pressure.

Following the interception, Kimes tweeted a GIF that is often used when proving someone wrong or when seeing something frustrating. You can check it out below.

While I don’t have a dog in the fight between Garcia and Kimes, I 100% support her dancing on the graves of her critics.

If people are going to trash you for ripping Jimmy G and the 49ers lose the way they did to the Rams, then talk your game, Kimes.

Talk your trash and talk it loudly!

If I was Kimes, I would go on ESPN today and I would go nuclear on Garcia and everyone who defended Jimmy G. Again, I have no dog in this fight, but if you’re going to get in a war, you might as well gloat after winning.