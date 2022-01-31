Mina Kimes Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Season-Ending Interception For The 49ers

Mina Kimes appeared to nuke her critics Sunday night.

Kimes has been in the news lately because former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia ripped her for criticizing Jimmy Garoppolo, and more or less said she shouldn’t talk about football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘She’s A Joke’: Former NFL Player Rips Female ESPN Star For Giving Her Opinion On Football https://t.co/l0NQg9jb1C — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

Well, the 49ers lost to the Rams in the NFC title game after Jimmy G tossed a season-ending interception while under pressure.

RAMS GET THE PICK!! RAMS GET THE PICK!! pic.twitter.com/LqQlxLBBbB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2022

Following the interception, Kimes tweeted a GIF that is often used when proving someone wrong or when seeing something frustrating. You can check it out below.

While I don’t have a dog in the fight between Garcia and Kimes, I 100% support her dancing on the graves of her critics.

Former NFL QB Defends Claiming Female ESPN Star Shouldn’t Talk About Football https://t.co/UzSe0Q9wQ4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 30, 2022

If people are going to trash you for ripping Jimmy G and the 49ers lose the way they did to the Rams, then talk your game, Kimes.

Talk your trash and talk it loudly!

when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here pic.twitter.com/kvEVoPiOPo — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 27, 2022

If I was Kimes, I would go on ESPN today and I would go nuclear on Garcia and everyone who defended Jimmy G. Again, I have no dog in this fight, but if you’re going to get in a war, you might as well gloat after winning.