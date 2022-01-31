REPORT: Caleb Williams Has Told Paul Chryst He’s Not Transferring To Wisconsin

It sounds like Wisconsin is out of the running to land Caleb Williams.

The former superstar Oklahoma quarterback has been the focus of the college football world as he decides on a transfer destination, and there had been a big belief the Badgers might land him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like it’s not going to happen.

Is Caleb Williams transferring to Wisconsin? Nobody knows for sure, but there are a lot of arrows pointing in that direction! pic.twitter.com/cA6j5oQmtT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 27, 2022

According to Rivals reporter Jon McNamara, Williams informed Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst at some point over the weekend that he won’t be a member of the Badgers.

Sources from Wisconsin reporters: Caleb Williams told Coach Chryst he will NOT be attending Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/jmKpwyCISv — USCFOOTBALLSOURCES.COM (@2nd2NoneN13) January 31, 2022

This is a tough pill to swallow if it turns out to be true, but at least it was fun while it lasted. Welcome to life as a Wisconsin football fan.

We get our hopes high, we buy in, truly start to believe and then we get crushed. It’s a tale as old as time, and we’ve all done this song and dance before.

Is Caleb Williams Transferring To Wisconsin? The Team’s Latest Hire Makes It Very Possible https://t.co/WkKHi0s91L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 30, 2022

If this report is true, obviously I have nothing against Caleb Williams. He has to do what is best for him, and I respect the hell out of him.

I just truly believe he could have set the world on fire playing for Wisconsin in the same backfield as Braelon Allen.

Instead, he’ll reportedly take his talents somewhere else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

It will be interesting to see where he lands, and if this is the end of the road for Williams and the Badgers, it was a very exciting ride!