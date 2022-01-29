Editorial

Wisconsin Hires Bobby Engram As OC. Will Caleb Williams Follow?

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners points to tight end Jeremiah Hall after throwing a pass to connect for the second touchdown of the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Wisconsin has landed a new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, the Badgers have hired former Ravens coach Bobby Engram as their new OC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, all eyes now turn to Caleb Williams. There has long been a belief that close ties between Williams’ family and Engram could play a huge role in the former Oklahoma QB’s transfer decision.

Now, the Badgers have their new coach and everyone wants to know if Williams will follow. According to Jon McNamara, “Wisconsin is actually in a position to get this done.”

Obviously, it’s an incredibly fluid situation and things are likely to change before it’s all said and done.

However, right now, there are serious reasons for Badgers fans to be optimistic. I now feel more than ever that Williams might be suiting up this season in Madison.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. It’s clear something crazy is going on, and I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.